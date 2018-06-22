222 Taco Launches Weekend Brunch

This past April, Anna Robbins opened 222 Taco in North Bay Village, a colorful fast-casual joint complete with a full-service margarita bar called La Margarita Shop.

Now, Robbins is ready to unveil brunch. Offered 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the menu includes a mix of sweet and savory Mexican plates with a breakfast twist.

Standouts include aguacate (avocado) toast, in which smashed avocados are topped with a guacamole spread, tajin, and toasted bolillo; huevos rancheros made with two fried eggs on a bed of tortilla with black beans, salsa ranchera, and queso; and pan de concha, a Mexican French toast topped with cinnamon and crema. Pricing is affordable, averaging between $10 to $20.

EXPAND Micheladas Photo by Alex Markow

In terms of drinks, Robbins is behind a slate of cocktails including micheladas, chipotle bloody marys, and strawberry mimosas.

Measuring about 4,000 square feet and connected to a large patio, the 2018 New Times' Best Taco winner features bright Oaxacan tiles, Mexican embroidery, and neon signage, creating a warm and comfortable environment. The entrance to the restaurant also houses a takeout counter. A cooler offers grab-and-go salads and drinks, and a corner holds branded shirts and hats, including a pink tank with the eatery's skull mascot wearing a hat that states, "nacho friend."

222 Taco. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 855-222-8226; 222ta.co. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.