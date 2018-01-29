The 2018 Coconut Cup Celebrates Homebrewing Excellence

What began as a friendly competition 20 years ago between the rivals of the Miami Area Society of Homebrewers (MASH) and the Fort Lauderdale Area Brewers (FLAB) has blossomed into one of the premier homebrewing events in South Florida.

The 19th-annual Coconut Cup finals are set to take place March 2 and 3 at M.I.A. Beer Company in Doral. Named for its special category of coconut beers, this competition is sanctioned by the Beer Judge Competition Program and the American Homebrewers Association. The Coconut Cup is also the official kickoff of the Florida Homebrew Circuit, which includes the Hurricane Blowoff Homebrew Competition, the National Homebrew Competition, the Hogtown Brew-Off, the Sunshine Challenge, the First Coast Cup, and the Commander SAAZ and culminates with the Best Florida Beer Competition in Tampa. (Official dates for 2018 have not yet been announced.)

"We are very excited to kick off this year's Florida Homebrew Circuit," Geoffrey Shideler, president of MASH, says. "We have already received hundreds of beer submissions from all over. It's looking like this year's event will be excellent."