180 Degrees at the DRB to Close This Sunday With Blowout Party All Weekend

180 Degrees at the DRB will close following an all-you-can-eat blowout this Sunday.

The restaurant, which was recognized for serving the best burger in Miami in 2015 by New Times, will not reopen after Sunday service, according to a Facebook post.

Chef/owner Ryan Martin says that after three years, he's closing the restaurant with only one regret: "With so much construction, the neighborhood is about to blow up, and I won't be around to be a part of it."

That real-estate boom is the reason Martin's restaurant is shuttering. The owners of the building are turning the space into a sales office for their new projects, and Martin was given about 36 hours to wrap up his business and say goodbye to the neighborhood. The chef, who has been operating on a month-to-month lease, was asked to leave. "I really wasn't given a choice," he says.

But Martin is positive about the change in his life. The chef plans to move to his second home up North to regroup and work on a roster of new, creative recipes. "I'm going to go to my summer house and hibernate for six months to a year and do nothing but teach myself new tricks in the kitchen."

Upon his return to civilization, Martin plans to debut a supper club. "I want to open an intimate establishment with a menu that changes daily. I'm at my best when I'm creating."

The 50/50 burger from 180 Degrees at the DRB. Courtesy of Tony Espinoza

In the interim, the chef will host a party at 180 Degrees at the DRB. Beginning today, he's offering all you can eat for $25 and all you can drink for $25, or eat and drink till you're full for $45. The deal is cash only, and tips are not included in the price (so be generous if you're there all day).

Martin says there are no menu exceptions, and you can stay as long as you like. Beverages are mostly beer and some wine and sake, he says.

In addition, Martin is selling his beer inventory to-go. Bottles and cans cost $2 each for takeaway only (tip not included). He estimates about 60 kinds of beer are available.

It's a good weekend deal and your last chance to scarf down one of Miami's best burgers.

180 Degrees at the DRB. 501 NE First Ave., Miami; gastronomyredefined.com. Open today from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight, through the restaurant might close early, according to Martin.

