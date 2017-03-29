Twelve New Breweries in Broward and Palm Beach Counties to Look Out for in 2017

Craft Beer Cartel and Riverside Market cofounders Julian and Lisa Seigel (front) have partnered with Native Brewing's Adam Fine and the Restaurant People to open New River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale Courtesy of Craft Beer Cartel

A few years ago, if you were to head out to the bar for an ice cold beer, good luck finding a locally brewed one on tap anywhere in the tri-county area. In 2010, there wasn't a single production brewery in Broward or Palm Beach Counties, with only a handful of brewpubs crafting their own suds.

Today, that's certainly no longer the case, and the area extending from Tequesta south through Hollywood and across Miami-Dade is now rife with independent brewhouses where locals are crafting some truly incredible beers. While some like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are experimenting with brewing methods, creating all-new categories you'll only find in the Sunshine State (think fruity Florida weisse).

Still, more beer is headed our way. About a dozen to be exact, from a fully dedicated wild-ale program and some big, brand-new production facilities to a handful of small-batch nanobreweries.

Here are a dozen of the best new brewers in Broward and Palm Beach Counties to keep an eye on in 2017.

The owners of Twisted Trunk and Tequesta Brewing Company will be opening their third Palm Beach County brewing facility this year in West Palm Beach. Photo by Nicole Danna

1. Steamhorse Brewing

Fran Andrewlevich and Matt Webster, the brewers behind north Palm Beach County's Twisted Trunk Brewing and Tequesta Brewing Company, will be expanding south to join the West Palm Beach craft-beer scene. In mid-2017 the duo plans to launch Steam Horse Brewing, named for the vintage rail cars once located in the up-and-coming Warehouse District where they'll open as part of the new Warehouse District urban complex just south of the city's downtown area.

According to Andrewlevich, the 6,000-square-foot facility will house a ten-barrel brewhouse and spacious, air-conditioned taproom fashioned to resemble NYC's Grand Central Station where over a dozen taps will pour a variety of core, seasonal, and specialty craft brews ranging across a number of styles.

Scheduled to open early fall 2017 at 1500 Elizabeth Ave., West Palm Beach.

West Palm Brewery & Wine Vault will open later this year in West Palm Beach. Courtesy of West Palm Brewery & Wine Vault

2. West Palm Brewery & Wine Vault

When it opens later this year, West Palm Brewery & Wine Vault will be the first brewery (with a wine bar) to launch within the downtown limits of West Palm Beach. Founded in April 2016 by Dan Galasso and a business partner, the pair say they took their time searching for the right spot to open the ten-barrel brewhouse, settling on a spacious 6,000-square-foot standalone industrial building just a few blocks south of downtown's busy Clematis Street strip. Currently under construction, the plan is to build a large, open-plan, 2,500-square-foot tasting room and 30-seat bar where the duo will offer 24 taps serving a rotating lineup of their core, seasonal, and specialty-release beers.

Expect to sip on some signature core brews including a citrus IPA, a stout, a pilsner, and a Florida-inspired orange cream ale that incorporates tons of fresh orange peel. What will really set these brewers apart from the others in the local craft scene, however, will be the selection of eight to 12 private-label, red and white boutique wines that will be exclusive to the brewery's onsite wine vault. According to Galasso, these are wines you won't find anywhere else, each a small-batch and limited-production wine procured from California vineyards located from Sonoma and Anderson Valley to Napa and Santa Barbara. The space is currently under construction.

Schedule to open late summer 2017 at 332 Evernua St., West Palm Beach.

Ookapow Brewing Co. will be in West Palm Beach. Courtesy of Claus H. / Untappd

3. Ookapow Brewing Company

Wellington resident Jeff Singletary and Boynton Beach resident Damian Ramos, both passionate craft-beer lovers and homebrewers, have teamed up to launch Ookapow Brewing Company, a craft microbrewery slated to open later this year in West Palm Beach. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Singletary arrived in South Florida when he was 16 and has been brewing since 2011, while Ramos began homebrewing in his kitchen in New York over a decade ago. The duo met while participating in the local competitive homebrewing circuit and found common ground, something that also inspired a business partnership. Over the last two years, they've developed a steady following while seeking out the ideal location for a facility that will allow them to share their brews with the masses. Although they originally planned to settle in Boynton Beach's growing craft-beer neighborhood, the duo has selected a spot at 1142 Old Okeechobee Rd., an industrial space in the heart of the city's up-and-coming Warehouse District. Here, 1,700 square feet will be transformed into an open-style brewery where a single-barrel brewhouse will share space with the taproom. (As demand grows, the plan is to increase capacity to a seven-barrel system.)

Fellow brewer Ron Karwosk, founder of Boynton Beach Narcosis Brewery, will help the duo begin producing a number of their most heavy-hitting beers ranging from Ookapow's signature O-Squared double IPA (what Singletary says is similar in flavor to the Alchemist's Heady Topper, ringing in at 160 IBUs) and Clan MacDonnell Scotch ale brewed with English hops to their Sage Belgian quadruple-aged on various dark fruits or 13-percent ABV Russian Imperial Stout.

Scheduled to open late September 2017 at 1142 Old Okeechobee Rd., West Palm Beach.

Mathew's Brewing Company will be the first brewery in Lake Worth. Courtesy of Mathew's Brewing Company

4. Mathews Brewing Company

Mathews Brewing Company founder and longtime homebrewer David Mathews and head brewer James Retzler will be launching the city of Lake Worth's first brewery later this year. An oversized, ten-barrel brewhouse will be housed in a standalone building in the newly named Artisanal Industrial District located just a few blocks southwest of downtown Lake Worth. When it opens, the brewery will begin producing beer for distribution, as well as an on-site tasting room and auxiliary beer garden. Mathews says a total of 14 taps will give patrons a chance to sample over a dozen different beers produced in-house, alongside two rotating guest taps.

In addition to the main brewing system, Mathews will also use a two-barrel pilot system to create sour styles and cask-conditioned ales like "real ale" — beer carbonated by fresh wort, offering craft-beer lovers an opportunity to try a locally made, unfiltered, unpasteurized, and cask-conditioned ale served without added nitrogen or carbon dioxide pressure. "Being a small, independent craft brewery allows for more hands-on brewing and greater control of the beers flavor, aroma, and drinkability," Mathews says. "That's what craft brewing is truly all about." Mathews Brewing Company is currently under construction.

Scheduled to open September 2017 at 130 S. H St., Lake Worth.

NOBO Brewing Company Photo by Nicole Danna

5. NOBO Brewing Company

Brotherly duo and South Florida natives Steve and Tim Dornblazer began homebrewing several years ago.

Today, they're doing it full-time as Boynton Beach's fourth brewery (and second nanobrewerery following Devour Brewing). NOBO Brewing Company — named for its location in north Boynton Beach — offers area residents more small-scale alternative over nearby larger production facilities like Due South Brewing Co. and Copperpoint Brewing Co.

The 1,200-square-foot, air conditioned brewery taproom offers guests a chance to sample a variety of NOBO's flagship and core brews including its Boynton Blonde ale made using Florida honey; Basil IPA brewed with four types of hops and plenty of fresh basil; and Blackstrap imperial stout, a traditional recipe that boasts a heavy dose of blackstrap mollasses.

Scheduled to open the last week of March 2017 at 2901 NW Commerce Park Dr., Boynton Beach

Prosperity Brewers founders Ken Gross (left) and Dom Peri. Courtesy of Prosperity Brewers

6. Prosperity Brewing

Parkland neighbors and friends Ken Gross and Dominic Peri are the two men behind Prosperity Brewers, a nano-sized facility located in Boca Raton's Roc Urban Community Spaces and set amid the Boca Water Tower Art and Design District. Termed a passion project, the craft-beer lovers have an entrepreneurial spirit to create the one-barrel brew house where Coral Springs native and head brewer Cameron Donisi will begin brewing the brand's core beers. The 2,400-square-foot warehouse bay will feature an open floor plan, 900 feet of which has been fashioned into a tasting room and lounge area. Peri and Gross say they want to focus on making quality small-batch brews that rotate often. Expect a strong, community-based calendar of events from Saturday Bend & Brew yoga to Paint & Pint Night Wednesday.

Core and flagship beers will offer up a number of styles including Prosperity's Rounders Hefe-U Hefeweizen; an IntraKolsch kölsch; Clutch Plate IPA; Wells Coffee Stout made with locally roasted Wells Coffee; Palm Beach Tart sour; Red Reef Rye; Spanish River double brown ale. Regular bottle releases — and the launch of a barrel-aging and sour program — will feature more limited brews and special releases like their Vanilla Oaked English Mild; Cinnamon Vanilla English Ale; Sour Saison with rose hips; and Big Foot Stomp coffee and coconut strong ale; and Jack Talk Thai Guava Sour.

Scheduled to open late June or early July 2017 at 4160 NW First Ave., Boca Raton.

