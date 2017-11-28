1-800-Lucky Brings Asian Eateries and Frozen Beer to Wynwood

When 1-800-Lucky opens Wednesday, November 29, Wynwood's food scene will immediately multiply in a most interesting fashion.
The 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace includes seven food concepts, two bars, and a karaoke bar. New Times was invited to a media preview last evening.
To get to the food and drinks, you must first walk through a record store and convenience store. Both shops are small and seem like props for a stage play. Nevertheless, a quick perusal of the vinyl bins found a Solange Knowles selection, and the convenience store is stocked with all the essentials one might need for a night in Wynwood: cigarettes, mints, tampons, soda, and toilet paper — seemingly in case you ran out and don't want Uber to stop at the all-night CVS on the way home.
Continue on and be delighted by the scene. The main room houses most of the eateries, including Bahn Mi, serving charcoal Vietnamese; Lotus + Cleaver, a new concept offering Chinese barbecue, wok dishes, and Peking duck; Hayato Miami, a concept from Japan's Shimuja that serves traditional ramen; New York City's Myumi, offering a variety of sushi hand rolls; Yip, a concept by Gold Marquis Fine Chinese Cuisine that offers dim sum; and Poke OG, from Anaheim, California, serving poke bowls. Dishes range from $5 to $55 for a whole Peking duck and average about $15.
New York's Taiyaki, known for its Japanese fish-shaped ice-cream cones, is located on the terrace. Unfortunately, the ice-cream shop was out of its Instagram-worthy cones, but ice cream is available with interesting toppings such as red bean sauce and cotton candy sprinkles, along with more traditional choices like caramel sauce and crushed Oreos. Cones start at $7 and include two toppings; add-ons cost extra.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The most interesting item available at 1-800-Lucky is the frozen beer machine, which pumps out possibly the most delightful beverage for Miami's climate. One of only two machines in Florida (the other resides in Epcot's Japan Pavilion), it produces cold Kirin beers with a frosty head. Sure, it's pretty to behold, but the icy foam also keeps the beer underneath at near-frozen temperatures so you don't have to worry about your brew going tepid in the Miami sun. At $6.50 each, it's a must-try.
In all, 1-800-Lucky is a welcome addition to the local food scene. If it's a precursor to the food halls to come, Miami is in for some culinary fun in 2018.
1-800-Lucky. 250 NW 23rd St., Unit 312, Miami; 1-800-lucky.com. Opens Wednesday, November 29, to the public; during the first week, hours are 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily. Beginning Wednesday, December 6, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!