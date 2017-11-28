1-800-Lucky Brings Asian Eateries and Frozen Beer to Wynwood

When 1-800-Lucky opens Wednesday, November 29, Wynwood's food scene will immediately multiply in a most interesting fashion.

The 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace includes seven food concepts, two bars, and a karaoke bar. New Times was invited to a media preview last evening.

To get to the food and drinks, you must first walk through a record store and convenience store. Both shops are small and seem like props for a stage play. Nevertheless, a quick perusal of the vinyl bins found a Solange Knowles selection, and the convenience store is stocked with all the essentials one might need for a night in Wynwood: cigarettes, mints, tampons, soda, and toilet paper — seemingly in case you ran out and don't want Uber to stop at the all-night CVS on the way home.