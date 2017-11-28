 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Food at 1-800-Lucky. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.EXPAND
Food at 1-800-Lucky. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

1-800-Lucky Brings Asian Eateries and Frozen Beer to Wynwood

Laine Doss | November 28, 2017 | 10:31am
AA

When 1-800-Lucky opens Wednesday, November 29, Wynwood's food scene will immediately multiply in a most interesting fashion.

The 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace includes seven food concepts, two bars, and a karaoke bar. New Times was invited to a media preview last evening.

Related Stories

To get to the food and drinks, you must first walk through a record store and convenience store. Both shops are small and seem like props for a stage play. Nevertheless, a quick perusal of the vinyl bins found a Solange Knowles selection, and the convenience store is stocked with all the essentials one might need for a night in Wynwood: cigarettes, mints, tampons, soda, and toilet paper — seemingly in case you ran out and don't want Uber to stop at the all-night CVS on the way home.

1-800-Lucky's convenience store. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.EXPAND
1-800-Lucky's convenience store. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Continue on and be delighted by the scene. The main room houses most of the eateries, including Bahn Mi, serving charcoal Vietnamese; Lotus + Cleaver, a new concept offering Chinese barbecue, wok dishes, and Peking duck; Hayato Miami, a concept from Japan's Shimuja that serves traditional ramen; New York City's Myumi, offering a variety of sushi hand rolls; Yip, a concept by Gold Marquis Fine Chinese Cuisine that offers dim sum; and Poke OG, from Anaheim, California, serving poke bowls. Dishes range from $5 to $55 for a whole Peking duck and average about $15.

Ice cream at 1-800-Lucky. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.EXPAND
Ice cream at 1-800-Lucky. See more photos from the new Asian marketplace.
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

New York's Taiyaki, known for its Japanese fish-shaped ice-cream cones, is located on the terrace. Unfortunately, the ice-cream shop was out of its Instagram-worthy cones, but ice cream is available with interesting toppings such as red bean sauce and cotton candy sprinkles, along with more traditional choices like caramel sauce and crushed Oreos. Cones start at $7 and include two toppings; add-ons cost extra.

Frozen beerEXPAND
Frozen beer
Photo by Laine Doss

The most interesting item available at 1-800-Lucky is the frozen beer machine, which pumps out possibly the most delightful beverage for Miami's climate. One of only two machines in Florida (the other resides in Epcot's Japan Pavilion), it produces cold Kirin beers with a frosty head. Sure, it's pretty to behold, but the icy foam also keeps the beer underneath at near-frozen temperatures so you don't have to worry about your brew going tepid in the Miami sun. At $6.50 each, it's a must-try.

In all, 1-800-Lucky is a welcome addition to the local food scene. If it's a precursor to the food halls to come, Miami is in for some culinary fun in 2018.

1-800-Lucky. 250 NW 23rd St., Unit 312, Miami; 1-800-lucky.com. Opens Wednesday, November 29, to the public; during the first week, hours are 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily. Beginning Wednesday, December 6, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >