1-800-Lucky Asian Marketplace Opens in Wynwood With Seven Concepts, Karaoke, and Vinyl

1-800-Lucky, an Asian-themed marketplace set to open this month, will offer seven food vendors from around the country, a karaoke bar, and a small theater in a 10,000 square-foot space — all disguised as a record shop and convenience store.

Guests wanting to experience the food and drinks must first enter Lucky Records, a store offering vinyl and DJ equipment. New Times will report on the details of the record store component next week.

Walk through the record store and find the market beyond a gate. There, a plethora of food vendors have been carefully curated by Coyo Taco's Sven Vogtland and Alan Drummond, in partnership with Gaby Chiriboga.

Vogtland says 1-800-Lucky was conceived from the partners' love of Asian food. "We all love Asian cuisine, and we all have a connection to Asia, whether it be through travel or internships." Vogtland says that whenever he and his partners travel to cities such as Chicago or New York, the first stop is Chinatown. They wanted to bring that experience to Wynwood. At first, they thought about opening only a ramen shop, but when they found this space, they knew it was meant for something bigger. "We decided to put our favorite Asian cuisines in one place and to find tenants to come and do what they do best."

The team reached out to restaurants across the nation and came up with a savory combination of vendors that include Bahn Mi, a charcoal Vietnamese concept; Lotus + Cleaver, a new concept that serves Chinese barbecue, wok dishes, and Peking duck; Hayato Miami, a concept from Japan's Shimuja that serves traditional ramen; New York City's Myumi, offering a variety of sushi handrolls; YIP, a concept by Gold Marquis Fine Chinese Cuisine that offers dim sum; Poke OG from Anaheim, California, serving poke bowls; and New York's Taiyaki, known for its Japanese fish-shaped ice-cream cones.

Tenants are on an annual lease, and the current roster will likely rotate. Though Vogtland says he prefers that 1-800-Lucky be called a market, he does see the concept as part of Miami's food hall movement of providing choices to customers. "It seems the trend is to offer different foods to guests and to keep it casual. If someone wants ramen and another person wants sushi, everyone can have what they like."

The partners are taking Coyo Taco's most successful element — offering quality food at an attractive price — to heart with the opening of the Asian market. Diners will easily find a meal and a drink for around $20, and cocktails won't break the bank, Drummond says. "It's in our DNA to create an experience that's affordable. We want people to feel that they can come on any regular day."

The concept will also offer a karaoke bar and a convenience store stocked with cigarettes, Red Bull, and lottery tickets.

1-800-Lucky. 250 NW 23rd St., Unit 312, Miami; 1-800-lucky.com. Opening sometime in November from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily (hours are subject to change).

