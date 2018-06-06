XXXTentacion's Alleged Victim Got $12,000 in GoFundMe Donations in One Day

Yesterday New Times published a profile of controversial SoundCloud artist XXXTentacion. The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, is on house arrest while awaiting trial for a long list of disturbing charges, including witness tampering, witness harassment, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. The piece reported that Onfroy's alleged victim, Geneva Ayala, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her extensive hospital bills.

Less than 24 hours after the story went online, the campaign has now raised more than $12,000 in new donations.

Ayala started the campaign in late 2016 shortly after Onfroy allegedly left her with two massive black eyes and several bodily injuries in an incident near Florida International University. (Onfroy disputes her claim and says he never abused her.)