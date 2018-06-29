XXXTentacion's Last Will Names Mom and Brothers as Beneficiaries of His Estate

Court documents filed in Broward County show XXXTentacion began making plans for his death at least seven months before he was gunned down in Deerfield Beach.
X's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, filed his will Monday, just days before a public memorial service was held for the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is
According to court records obtained by New Times, Onfroy also designated his mother as his personal representative. His trust names Bernard and his two brothers, Aiden Kerr and Corey Pack, as his beneficiaries. The probate case makes no mention of Onfroy's unborn child, who is reportedly due in November.
The Broward Sheriff's Office charged tattoo artist Dedrick D. Williams with Onfroy's death three days after the rapper was killed outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership. Thursday, investigators announced they are looking for a second suspect, 22-year-old Robert Allen, in connection with the fatal shooting.
Onfroy's net worth has been the subject of debate since his meteoric rise to fame in 2017. Last fall, Billboard reported Onfroy had signed a $6 million deal with Capitol Records, but a week later, the Broward rapper terminated the agreement. After his arrest for witness tampering in December, his lawyers successfully argued to lift his house arrest so he could go on tour to make money.
Most recently, Onfroy had been living in a $1.4 million home in Parkland, although property records show his mother's name on the deed.
