XXXTentacion's Last Will Names Mom and Brothers as Beneficiaries of His Estate

Court documents filed in Broward County show XXXTentacion began making plans for his death at least seven months before he was gunned down in Deerfield Beach.

X's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, filed his will Monday, just days before a public memorial service was held for the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy. The will, which was completed November 7, 2017, when X was only 19 years old, doesn’t indicate exactly how much his estate is worth or what assets he left behind. Onfroy himself did not sign the document, but Bernard wrote next to her signature that she had power of attorney over her son.