Century-Old Australian Pines Chopped Down in Miami Beach After Hurricane Damage

Before Miami Beach was the city of Miami Beach, pioneer John S. Collins planted a row of Australian pine trees along the barrier island to shield his avocado and mango groves from the wind. More than 100 years later, those pines are still standing — a remarkable feat, considering the average lifespan is 40 to 50 years.

Over the past few years, though, city officials have worried that the 70-plus-foot trees are weak enough to topple over and hit a car or pedestrian. This past September, a pair of arborists assessed them and confirmed that at least 254 of the 271 pines will need to be substantially pruned to avoid a worst-case scenario. Damage from this year's hurricane season has also doomed at least two of the trees — last week, the county chopped down one on the 4200 block and another on the 4400 block that were no longer viable.

"The Australian pines along Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach have survived many years and are in healthy condition, but it is important to remember that all trees have a lifespan," the report says. "Structural failures will be the demise of these historic trees; the Australian pine trees will eventually break apart or tip over."