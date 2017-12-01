Miami Will Beat Clemson in the ACC Championship Game Saturday Night

On October 24, 2015, the Miami Hurricanes program hit rock bottom. Clemson came to Miami and delivered an unimaginable 58-0 ass-beating to the Hurricanes that sent head coach Al Golden to Detroit to coach tight ends for the Lions, and Mark Richt to Miami to begin a complete rebuild of a once storied football program.

Two years later, here we are again: But this time, it's No. 7 Miami versus No. 1 Clemson, with an ACC Championship, College Football Playoff berth, and potential National Championship at stake. The Hurricanes are a long way from the team Clemson whooped in 2015, and on Saturday night, they'll get their shot to prove it.

For Miami, sweet payback is on the horizon. The Hurricanes cooked up full menus of cold-dish revenge for a long list of foes this season, and they've all been served except for the Clemson Tigers.