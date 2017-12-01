Miami Will Beat Clemson in the ACC Championship Game Saturday Night

On October 24, 2015, the Miami Hurricanes program hit rock bottom. Clemson came to Miami and delivered an unimaginable 58-0 ass-beating to the Hurricanes that sent head coach Al Golden to Detroit to coach tight ends for the Lions, and Mark Richt to Miami to begin a complete rebuild of a once storied football program.
Two years later, here we are again: But this time, it's No. 7 Miami versus No. 1 Clemson, with an ACC Championship, College Football Playoff berth, and potential National Championship at stake. The Hurricanes are a long way from the team Clemson whooped in 2015, and on Saturday night, they'll get their shot to prove it.
For Miami, sweet payback is on the horizon. The Hurricanes cooked up full menus of cold-dish revenge for a long list of foes this season, and they've all been served except for the Clemson Tigers.
Getting revenge for one of the worst losses in school history won't be easy, though. With the Hurricanes missing future NFL running back Mark Walton, breakout senior tight end Chris Herndon, and their up-and-coming sophomore star receiver Ahmmon Richards due to injury, the odds are against the Canes. Literally. Vegas has UM as 9.5-point underdogs on Saturday night. The College Football Playoff committee dropped the Canes to seventh-place after their upset loss a week ago to Pittsburgh.
No matter, though. The Hurricanes are about to complete a revenge tour, whether the odds are with them or not. Miami is primed to upset the Clemson Tigers and punch their ticket to the NCAA's football version of the Final 4. Come Saturday night, Miami will have shocked the world, sent the defending champion Tigers back home with their tail between their legs and made it impossible for the College Football Playoff committee to ignore them.
This isn't about Clemson. They're a fantastic team. They've beaten five teams that were ranked this season, including an Auburn team that looks unbeatable at the moment. This is about Miami. A team of destiny. A team that had everything going against it two seasons ago and that has made all the right moves to get to where they are today.
Miami has already proven that they play best under the bright lights this year. Unfortunately, they've also proven they play up to their competition, as well as down to it. Against Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame, people doubted the Hurricanes chances. But they won all three. In primetime. With everyone watching, and everything on the line.
Tomorrow night, it's all on the line again for the Canes. They have a chance to play up to their competition, get revenge, and punch a ticket that will give them a shot at their six national
Don't bet against them.
