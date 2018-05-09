Why Has Miami's Prosecutor Let Other Cops Off the Hook for Beating Handcuffed Suspects on Video?

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, a prosecutor with a knack for upsetting criminal justice–reform advocates and civil rights lawyers, has lately taken a different tack on cops caught abusing suspects. Rundle has still never charged a cop for a fatal on-duty shooting in her 24 years in office, but last year she did charge Jonathan Aledda, a North Miami Police officer who shot unarmed behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey in the leg, with manslaughter.

Yesterday Rundle charged Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa with assault after he was filmed last week taking a running start and attempting to kick a defenseless, handcuffed suspect in the head. Advocates applauded the charges, but they raise an obvious question: If this case was worthy of charges, why did Rundle's office ignore multiple other cases in recent years in which officers have been caught on video committing nearly identical acts of brutality?

Two recent cases in particular warrant special attention: the videotaped assault by Miami Beach Police Det. Philippe Archer and the recorded attack by ex-Miami PD Officer Jonathan Hinson.