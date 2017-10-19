Cuban White Supremacist Asks for Help With Legal Fees After Charging at Hollywood Protesters

Two months ago, local white supremacist Christopher Rey Monzon, also known by his online handle “Chris Cedeno,” was arrested for attacking a crowd of civil rights protesters in Hollywood. Charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, and inciting a riot, the 22-year-old from Hialeah has now set up a page on an alt-right crowdfunding site to raise money for his legal fees.

This past August, about 150 demonstrators assembled near the entrance of Hollywood City Hall hours before city commissioners voted on whether to rename three streets that honored Confederate generals — John Hood, Robert E. Lee, and Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Ku Klux Klan grand wizard. The streets run through a predominantly black neighborhood.

Monzon, who was photographed at the Charlottesville white-supremacist rally two weeks earlier and posts tons of terrible racist stuff on his social media pages, arrived at the site alone and hoisted a large hybrid League of the South/Confederate flag. At first he stood far from the crowd, about 50 yards away, and gave media interviews. “They are communists,” he said in Spanish to a Univision Channel 23 reporter. “My message is that they are not going to win and we are not going to leave without a fight.”