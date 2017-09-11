 


Hurricane Irma: What's Opened and Closed
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

Jose D. Duran | September 11, 2017 | 12:59pm
AA

Hurricane Irma may be over, but the cleanup has just begun. If you are in desperate need of supplies, some supermarkets are reopening their doors quickly. However, it's important to remember that if you have no business being on the streets, you should stay home and keep roads clear for first responders and utility workers to survey the damage. Also, debris like trees and downed power lines could pose a risk. It's probably best if you just enjoy having Monday off from school or work at home.

But if you need to get out of your house. Here's what's opened so far.

Please check back as the list will be updated as more information becomes available. Send any updates to jose.duran@miaminewtimes.com.

Supermarkets:

Open:

  • Sabor Tropical Supermarket, 8000 NE Fifth Ave., Miami.
  • Publix, according to a spokesperson, "the goal is to open ASAP." You can check on the status of your local store on publix.com/status, which will be updated later today.
  • Sedano's has 24 locations open today.
  • Top Value Supermarket in Overtown

Closed:

  • Winn-Dixie, closed at least until Tuesday.

Pharmacies:

Closed:

  • CVS, closed but will alert when stores open at cvshealth.com.
  • Walgreens

Schools:

Closed:

  • Miami-Dade County public schools closed indefinitely.
  • Broward County public schools closed indefinitely.
  • Florida International University closed indefinitely.
  • University of Miami

Government Offices:

  • Miami Passport Agency will reopen Monday, September 18.

Banks:

  • Continental National Bank opens Tuesday.

Airports:

  • Miami International Airport opens Tuesday.
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport opens Tuesday.
 
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in a Miami as long as climate change permits.

