Hurricane Irma: What's Opened and Closed

Hurricane Irma may be over, but the cleanup has just begun. If you are in desperate need of supplies, some supermarkets are reopening their doors quickly. However, it's important to remember that if you have no business being on the streets, you should stay home and keep roads clear for first responders and utility workers to survey the damage. Also, debris like trees and downed power lines could pose a risk. It's probably best if you just enjoy having Monday off from school or work at home.

But if you need to get out of your house. Here's what's opened so far.

Please check back as the list will be updated as more information becomes available. Send any updates to jose.duran@miaminewtimes.com.