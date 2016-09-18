What You Need to Know About Naled in Miami
Protesters organized to demand the county stop spraying naled over Wynwood in August.
Photo by Karli Evans
In just over a month,
Most agree
Here are the most important stories New Times has published on the topic.
Courtesy of PlusUrbia
1. August 10: "Pesticide Sprayed Over Wynwood Is Banned in Europe, May Also Harm Fetuses"
Photo by Karli Evans
2. August 11: "Wynwood Business Owner Plans Small Protest Against Anti-Zika Pesticide Spraying"
Aerial spraying above Wynwood.
Photo by Jerry Iannelli
3. August 23: "Miami-Dade County Stops Anti-Zika Aerial Pesticide Spraying in Wynwood on Weekdays"
Photo by Karli Evans
4. September 6: "County Planes Will Spray Anti-Zika Naled Over Miami Beach Despite Previous CDC Warnings"
Protesters gathered at Wynwood's Art Walk this past August 13.
Photo by Karli Evans
5. September 7: "Protest Against Zika Pesticide Naled Planned at Miami Beach City Hall Today"
6. September 7: "Hey, Conspiracy Theorists: Zika Is Real, and We Have to Do Something About It"
Carlos Gimenez and Raquel Regalado are now at war over naled spraying.
photos: Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor/Marta Xochilt Perez
7. September 9: "County Mayoral Candidates War Over Anti-Zika Naled Spraying in Miami Beach"
Damn you, Aedes aegypti.
Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Department of Agriculture
8. September 12: "Florida Department of Health Incorrectly Says Naled Is Not Banned in Europe"
Mayor Philip Levine and Commissioner Michael Grieco
City of Miami Beach
9. September 14: "Miami Beach's Naled Debate Devolves Into Circus at City Hall"
