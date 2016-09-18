menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

What You Need to Know About Naled in Miami

Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
Protesters organized to demand the county stop spraying naled over Wynwood in August.
Protesters organized to demand the county stop spraying naled over Wynwood in August.
Photo by Karli Evans
A A

In just over a month, naled has gone from a largely unknown pesticide to the most hotly debated issue in Miami's fight against the Zika virus. The controversial organophosphate pesticide, which is banned in the European Union and could harm infants, has been the county's main weapon against Zika virus-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Most agree naled isn't nearly as scary as Zika itself, but a small group of environmentalists has risen to speak up against its use.

Here are the most important stories New Times has published on the topic.

What You Need to Know About Naled in MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy of PlusUrbia

1. August 10: "Pesticide Sprayed Over Wynwood Is Banned in Europe, May Also Harm Fetuses"

What You Need to Know About Naled in Miami
Photo by Karli Evans

2. August 11: "Wynwood Business Owner Plans Small Protest Against Anti-Zika Pesticide Spraying"

Aerial spraying above Wynwood.EXPAND
Aerial spraying above Wynwood.
Photo by Jerry Iannelli

3. August 23: "Miami-Dade County Stops Anti-Zika Aerial Pesticide Spraying in Wynwood on Weekdays"

Protesters organized to demand the county stop spraying naled over Wynwood in August.
Protesters organized to demand the county stop spraying naled over Wynwood in August.
Photo by Karli Evans

4. September 6: "County Planes Will Spray Anti-Zika Naled Over Miami Beach Despite Previous CDC Warnings"

Protesters gathered at Wynwood's Art Walk this past August 13.EXPAND
Protesters gathered at Wynwood's Art Walk this past August 13.
Photo by Karli Evans

Related Stories

5. September 7: "Protest Against Zika Pesticide Naled Planned at Miami Beach City Hall Today"
 

What You Need to Know About Naled in Miami
Photo by Raúl Hernández González / Flickr

6. September 7: "Hey, Conspiracy Theorists: Zika Is Real, and We Have to Do Something About It"

Carlos Gimenez and Raquel Regalado are now at war over naled spraying.
Carlos Gimenez and Raquel Regalado are now at war over naled spraying.
photos: Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor/Marta Xochilt Perez

7. September 9: "County Mayoral Candidates War Over Anti-Zika Naled Spraying in Miami Beach"

Damn you, Aedes aegypti.
Damn you, Aedes aegypti.
Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Department of Agriculture

8. September 12: "Florida Department of Health Incorrectly Says Naled Is Not Banned in Europe"

Mayor Philip Levine and Commissioner Michael Grieco
Mayor Philip Levine and Commissioner Michael Grieco
City of Miami Beach

9. September 14: "Miami Beach's Naled Debate Devolves Into Circus at City Hall"

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >