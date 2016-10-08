Video: Uncle Luke Unloads On GOP Over Trump's "Grab Them By The Pussy" Tape

This is what I have to say about Mr. Trump grab the coochie comments A video posted by LUTHER CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

This afternoon, Donald Trump is huddled up in a New York tower resisting a growing chorus urging him to drop out of the presidential race after a video emerged yesterday of the GOP nominee straight-up bragging about sexually assaulting women and getting away with it.

Condemnation has been swift from everyone from Jeb Bush to Mitt Romney. But plenty of other Republicans — including notable Evangelical Christians like Ralph Reed and Tony Perkins — are still standing behind Trump.

That's more than our own Uncle Luke could tolerate. As Luke points out in a viral rant on Instagram, the Christian right wing of the GOP came down on him like a ton of bricks for rapping words that their own party leader is now dropping on camera.

"Isn't this the party that came after me? The right-wing, Christian, conservative Republican party?" Luke asks. "I spent millions and millions of dollars dealing with this Republican party. Are you fucking serious? And now your nominee is out there talking about grab her by the coochie? Are you serious?"

He has a suggestion for the party: "I want my money back. All you Republican, right wing, family christian values people ... give me all my motherfucking millions and millions of dollars back," he says.

Luke's not the only notable Miamian to unload on Trump over the video. Republican strategist Anna Navarro went nuclear on CNN last night, demanding that Trump drop out and refusing to stop saying "pussy" when a Trump surrogate protested. Her rant has also gone viral:

Trump has insisted he won't back out of the race. Tomorrow's debate should be one to watch. Any chance we can get Luke into the audience for one of the town hall questions?

