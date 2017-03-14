menu

Huge Brawl at Calle Ocho Street Festival Caught on Video

Here's Video of a Spring Breaker Twerking on Miami Beach Cop, Getting Shoved Off


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Huge Brawl at Calle Ocho Street Festival Caught on Video

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Jerry Iannelli
A A

There's no good reason to get into a fight at Miami's annual Calle Ocho festival. Everyone is happy, the food is delicious, and you could even watch a dude wolf down 158 croquetas at this year's El Croquetazo eating contest.

So huge congrats to these morons, who took a good thing and beat it over the head with a chair.

Related Stories

On Sunday, a massive street brawl broke out at the festival, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary. In the clip uploaded to Facebook and then widely shared, at least ten people can be seen throwing random haymakers at one another and slamming each other onto the soaked pavement. A poor group of festival workers stood behind a fence, literally penned in by the fight.

The video doesn't show how the battle began. Local hairdresser Daymi Fernandez posted the clip online. She didn't say much about the fight, save for the fact that alcohol was involved.

"El alcohol afecta," she wrote. (She didn't respond to a message from New Times yesterday afternoon.)

The brawlers apparently all got away scot-free: A City of Miami Police spokesperson said that her department had not heard anything about the brawl and that only three people were arrested during Sunday's festivities, each in different locations around Calle Ocho. None appeared to have been related to a street brawl.

So why were these people fighting? Allow us to speculate:

Jerry Iannelli
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he developed a reputation for pestering college officials until they cursed at him. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >