"305, We Survived": Notorious Nastie Reports From a Rebuilding Miami

Miami New Times staff | September 12, 2017 | 8:00am
Miami and its residents may not look so great today. The streets still look like collateral damage in a tree massacre. And most locals have been living without air conditioning or a hot shower for going on three days now. Unless they braved hours in line for a Publix chicken tender, they've probably eaten nothing but canned tuna and crackers since Friday.

But when New Times hurricane correspondent and all-around weather wizard Notorious Nastie traveled the city on Monday, he was reminded again Dade County is resilient as hell.

We're 305, and we survived.

