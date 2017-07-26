Watch a Miami Hurricanes Football Camper Execute the World's Worst High Dive
For the second year in a row, the Miami Hurricanes hosted their Paradise Camp last week in Coral Gables to bring in top high-school football talent from across the nation. The football portion of the camp made plenty of news in college football circles, but until today, the world had completely missed by far the best part of the camp: in a video clip bound for infamy, a camper attempting, and spectacularly failing, to pull off an epic backflip from the highest diving platform at a local pool.
Clips of the epic fail went bananas across the web today after reaching the front page of Reddit, but the Palm Beach Post's Matt Porter did us all a solid when he figured out that the clip originated with Miami Hurricanes running back Trayone "Choc" Gray's Instagram account.
New Times has attempted to identify the mystery belly-flopper, but a UM spokesperson didn't immediately respond to questions.
Well, that is certainly one way to get the coaching staff's attention. It's also a tremendous way to receive medical attention. Luckily, the belly-flopper gave a thumbs-up when he arose from the depths of his underwater embarrassment and seems to have a mostly intact body.
Now that the shenanigans are over, the Hurricanes can concentrate on not flopping in their September 2 season opener against Bethune-Cookman.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Florida Atlantic University Owls Football vs. Navy Midshipmen Football
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 8:00pm
-
Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 1:00pm
-
UberTailGate: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins v Buccaneers
TicketsSun., Sep. 10, 1:00pm
-
Comedian Bob Nelson
TicketsFri., Aug. 11, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!