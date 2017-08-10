 


Miami Beach Bulldozes Vegetation Where Feral Cat Colonies Lived

Brittany Shammas | August 10, 2017 | 9:58am
Every morning for the past seven years, Ethel Domiguez has fed the cats living in the tangle of vegetation on the beach behind her Collins Avenue condo building. But when she went down to the beach yesterday morning, she was horrified by what she saw: workers were bulldozing everything.

Most of the vegetation laid in a heap. The seven or so cats were nowhere to be found.

"I was in shock," says Domiguez, who cried as she recorded a video of the bulldozed area. "Everything was gone. Everything. I can't explain to you my feelings."

The area behind 5555 Collins Ave. was cleared as part of the Mid-Beach Recreational Corridor, a city project creating a pathway along the beach. Though Domiguez says the vegetation was a sea grape tree, city spokeswoman Melissa Berthier says it was actually a mass of scaevola, an invasive, non-native dune plant. Berthier says it was planted no earlier than the late 1970s when the dunes were first created in Miami Beach.

"It is being removed as part of the dune restoration component of the Mid-Beach Recreational Corridor because it smothers native vegetation and exacerbates erosion," she writes in an email to New Times.

But Domiguez accuses the city of failing to take the cats into consideration. She worries about whether anything was done to clear them out before the bulldozer came through.

The question of how to handle Miami Beach's sizable feral cat population has long been contentious. The cat colony's history dates to the early 1900s, when the city's first mayor imported felines to deal with the swampy island's thousands of rats. Soon enough, the rats were gone. But the cats kept multiplying.

Two of the cats that lived in the vegetation behind 5555 Collins Avenue.
Courtesy of Ethel Domiguez

In 1995, the city manager grew tired of complaints and decided to handle the problem by offering a bounty for each feral cat trapped and euthanized. Those plans were abandoned after a public outcry and P.R. nightmare. Over the years, volunteers have trapped and neutered cats, but their numbers remain high. Animal activists protested in 2011 after a hotel trapped cats and took them to Animal Services, where they were euthanized.

Domiguez started feeding the ones behind her building after noticing them each time she went down to the beach.

"I always loved animals and they just came across to me every time that I was jogging walking or swimming on the beach," she says. "And they were so friendly."

As the corridor project neared, Domiguez says she brought her concerns to city officials. She says she believed the vegetation where they lived would be spared.

Now that the cats have lost their hiding place, she's worried people will complain about them, possibly putting their fates in question. She's also concerned what will happen when the corridor project reaches 64th Street, where she says the vegetation is home to a cat colony of about 100.

"They don't have a plan and they don't have an answer," she says of the city. "And they don't care."

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

