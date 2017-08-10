Miami Beach Bulldozes Vegetation Where Feral Cat Colonies Lived

Every morning for the past seven years, Ethel Domiguez has fed the cats living in the tangle of vegetation on the beach behind her Collins Avenue condo building. But when she went down to the beach yesterday morning, she was horrified by what she saw: workers were bulldozing everything.

Most of the vegetation laid in a heap. The seven or so cats were nowhere to be found.

"I was in shock," says Domiguez , who cried as she recorded a video of the bulldozed area. "Everything was gone. Everything. I can't explain to you my feelings."

The area behind 5555 Collins Ave. was cleared as part of the Mid-Beach Recreational Corridor, a city project creating a pathway along the beach. Though Domiguez says the vegetation was a sea grape tree, city spokeswoman Melissa Berthier says it was actually a mass of scaevola , an invasive, non-native dune plant. Berthier says it was planted no earlier than the late 1970s when the dunes were first created in Miami Beach.