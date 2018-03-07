 


Here's Video of Dwyane Wade's Surprise Speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

Tim Elfrink | March 7, 2018 | 1:49pm
AA

At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, students are only in their second week back in class since the massacre that killed 17 classmates and teachers. It's still a powerfully emotional time for the hundreds of survivors trying to return to normalcy in the place where they lived through the worst day of their lives.

Then Dwyane Wade crashed lunchtime. The Miami Heat's recently returned superstar surprised everyone by stopping by the school cafeteria and giving a short speech about the inspiration he'd taken from the students standing up in the #NeverAgain movement after the mass shooting.

"I just wanted to come here today and hopefully, for a moment, for a second, bring a little bit of this," Wade said, gesturing at the crowd of cheering, grinning students. "Bring a little excitement, bring a little joy. What you have been going through and how mature you guys have been has been amazing from afar. I just wanted to say I've been inspired."

Wade said he plans to stay in touch with the students as they continue their activism:

The visit came on a doubly powerful day for everyone in Parkland. As students returned to the high school, a grand jury has returned a 34-count felony indictment against shooter Nikolas Cruz.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

