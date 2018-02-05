Little Havana Bar Managers Holding Ten to 12 People Hostage Inside, Police Say

The managers of Joseph's Club Restaurant, a 24-hour bar in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, apparently really does not want patrons talking to cops. Miami Police say that earlier this afternoon, after someone stole a cell phone outside the restaurant, the management somehow barricaded the restaurant's doors and locked as many as 12 people inside.

As of 4 p.m., Miami PD said the patrons were still trapped inside despite the fact that the owners do not appear to be threatening anyone with weapons.

"Our SWAT has breached the front door and our negotiation team is attempting to make contact with the management and/or hostages," Miami PD officials wrote online at 3 p.m.