University of Miami Football Will Beat FSU This Weekend

Miami Hurricanes fans will finally have bragging rights this weekend, Uncle Luke writes. photo by Christina Mendenhall

UM's victory will send Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher packing.



The University of Miami Hurricanes are slowly making their way back to national prominence under new head coach Mark Richt and senior quarterback Brad Kaaya. Now comes the undefeated team's real test. This Saturday, the U will take on the Florida State Seminoles, a rival school that the tenth-ranked Canes haven't beaten in six years.

UM will beat FSU. The Canes will finally end the Seminoles' stranglehold on South Florida high-school football talent. Richt has done a phenomenal job reestablishing the program's ties to the local football community in Miami's inner-city neighborhoods. With a convincing win over the Seminoles, the Canes will once again attract all the best high-school recruits from Miami. Their parents won't have to send them to Tallahassee.

illustration by Alex Izaguirre

This victory will also send Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher packing. He will soon take the top job at Louisiana State University. Tight-ends coach Tim Brewster, a big-time South Florida recruiter, will accept the head-coaching gig at Florida International University, which recently fired Ron Turner. My wife and FSU alumna, Kristin, won't be laughing anymore. And my friend, former FSU running back and Atlanta Falcons star Devonta Freeman, won't rub it in again.

There's absolutely no reason the Canes can't put up at least 35 points against the Seminoles, who have given up 135 points in their past three games, including two embarrassing losses to the University of Louisville and the University of North Carolina. Kaaya, a bona fide first-round NFL pick, will have a field day hitting wide-open receivers. The Seminoles defense is Swiss cheese.

Kaaya is the best pure quarterback in the NCAA right now. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross should attend the UM/FSU. The Fins will then draft Kaaya in the first round to replace Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins brought in Adam Gase as the new head coach because of his past experience with Tim Tebow and Jay Cutler. But Tannehill should be nicknamed "Coach Killer" because no one can make him an elite quarterback. Kaaya is on track. The Los Angeles native could make the Dolphins great just like he's making the Canes relevant again.

Follow Luke on Twitter: @unclelukereal1.