Uncle Luke's 2017: Movies, Miniseries, and Corrupt Politicians

We survived the first year of the Trump era without the 45th president obliterating the United States in a nuclear war with North Korea. In light of all the scandals and controversies seeping out of the White House, 2017 felt like seven long-ass dog years to many of us. Then there were all the powerful men in media, entertainment, and politics who have been taken out by the #MeToo movement of people exposing perverts and creeps in just about every major industry.

But it was a pretty good year for your favorite uncle and New Times columnist. Lionsgate is producing a biopic based on my memoir, The Book of Luke. The film will chronicle the rise of 2 Live Crew and my role in establishing Miami as the mecca for Southern hip-hop. On another Hollywood front, Springhill Entertainment — a company owned by LeBron James and longtime confidante Maverick Carter — is bringing Warriors of Liberty City to Starz. The docuseries is about the youth program I founded, the Liberty City Optimist Club. Meanwhile, I finally received some long-overdue recognition from the music industry when BET gave me a lifetime achievement award.