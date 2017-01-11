Uncle Luke: Warren Sapp Didn't Injure Woman Suing Him
Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Warren Sapp denies tackling actress at a 2015 Super Bowl party.
Al Bello Getty Images
A small-time actress is looking for a quick paycheck from NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. She's accusing the former University of Miami football star of tackling her two years ago at a Super Bowl party and causing her serious injury.
But Sapp told me he was nowhere near the woman the day the alleged incident took place.
According to a Broward County lawsuit filed by the woman, 50-year-old Paula Trickey — whose credits include bit parts in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader — Sapp was being escorted out of an ESPN shindig January 30, 2015, in Scottsdale, Arizona, two days before the NFL's biggest game, when "he struck her with his body," causing her to hit the floor.
Illustration by Alex Izaguirre
In an interview with South Florida gossip columnist Jose Lambiet, who broke the story, Trickey claimed Sapp was drunk and unruly when he trampled her. "There are places in my body I didn't know existed that are still hurting two years later," she told Lambiet. "I've had constant pain shooting through my body since."
The alleged contact took place two days before Sapp was arrested in connection with an assault on a hooker that cost him his gig with the NFL Network. There's only one problem with Trickey's version of events, according to Sapp, who spoke exclusively to me. He denies being at the same event as Trickey.
Sapp told me he was at a private party hosted by electronics company JBL/Harmon, where he was scheduled to introduce Pitbull. "I have never attended an ESPN Super Bowl party," Sapp said. "It's impossible for me to be at two places at the same time."
He's right. Trickey is just trying to squeeze money from the ex-Tampa Bay Bucaneers star. "I look forward to fighting these false claims in court," Sapp said. "I pride myself on staying out of trouble."
Follow Luke on Twitter: @unclelukereal1.
