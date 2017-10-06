Miami Hurricanes Can't Afford to Lose Again to the Florida State Seminoles

The University of Miami Hurricanes will enter this Saturday's showdown against the Florida State Seminoles after losing seven straight times to their biggest rival. It's the most important game yet in the Mark Richt era, even though the Seminoles are coming in severely wounded and unranked. The loser will face devastating consequences in the competition for the best high-school players from South Florida.

The Seminoles began the season by losing starting quarterback Deondre François and back-to-back games to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Florida State cannot afford a loss to Miami, because head coach Jimbo Fisher and his program have been operating on borrowed time. Fisher and FSU assistants were able to wrest control of South Florida's best players the past years while UM dealt with the fallout from the Nevin Shapiro scandal and the forgettable Al Golden era.

The Seminoles won seven straight against the Canes because Florida State had the best high-school running backs from Miami: Devonta Freeman and Dalvin Cook. FSU stole UM's swag and snagged the most talented kids because it was the hot team. The U could afford to bide its time considering Miami owns five national championships, compared with FSU's three. Once the Noles lose to the Canes, it will turn the lights out on Tallahassee's reign. Florida State gets the pick of the litter only by beating Miami on a consistent basis.