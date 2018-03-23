Stormy Daniels Scandal Isn't Going to Sink Trump's Presidency

The TV news industry cannot get enough of Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had a sexual affair with Donald Trump 12 years ago. For months, the mainstream media has been chewing on the story that the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to keep her mouth shut about her liaison with Trump.
Recently, NBC News reported that Daniels took a polygraph test in 2011 for a tabloid magazine interview that concluded she was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006." And this Sunday, 60 Minutes is scheduled to air an exclusive interview with Daniels conducted by CNN's Anderson Cooper. Her attorney has even strongly hinted there's a sex tape.
The salacious details of Trump's ties to an adult-film star are great for ratings, but the Stormy scandal won't hurt the president. It certainly won't get him impeached. And it won't persuade his hard-core alt-right base to turn against him. In fact, Trump might even gain a lot of straight-male votes in 2020 thanks to Daniels.
Hooking up with a porn star makes Trump a real G in the eyes of any horndog. And let's be honest: There isn't a straight man in America who hasn't fantasized about having sex with an adult-film actress. This makes Trump even more relatable to the average guy. Trump might be one of history's most unpopular presidents, but his poll numbers will never tumble below 35 percent because the people who support him like the fact that he is not the average Washington politician.
During the election, the mainstream media was convinced Trump's campaign was finished when the "grab 'em by the pussy" video came out. They tried to act like lots of men don't talk so crassly about the opposite sex when they're in cigar bars or locker rooms. How did that work out at the polls?
That video just made Trump more likable to the kind of dudes who have screwed around on their wives. Daniels' story is doing the exact same thing. Stop by Tootsie's, G5ive, or any other Miami strip club after midnight and you'll find married businessmen getting so raunchy that even Trump would blush.
Furthermore, there's nothing shocking about Trump trying to pay off a woman he slept with behind his wife's back. The man has been making headlines for being a creepy skirt-chaser since early in his real-estate career. The news networks, except the Trump propaganda machine Fox, act like a billionaire paying off his mistress is a shocking revelation.
The truth is there are a lot of married men who have mistresses, don't pay their taxes, have declared bankruptcy, and want to be billionaires. Plus, Trump enjoys talking shit about his haters, like recently tweeting about how he would knock out Joe Biden: "He would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."
That's how a regular guy responds to threats of physical violence. That's why so many men can relate to Trump. So the only thing the mainstream media is doing by going wild over Daniels' story is boosting the president's popularity.
Follow Luke on Twitter: @unclelukereal1.
