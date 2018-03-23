Stormy Daniels Scandal Isn't Going to Sink Trump's Presidency

The TV news industry cannot get enough of Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had a sexual affair with Donald Trump 12 years ago. For months, the mainstream media has been chewing on the story that the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to keep her mouth shut about her liaison with Trump.

Recently, NBC News reported that Daniels took a polygraph test in 2011 for a tabloid magazine interview that concluded she was "truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006." And this Sunday, 60 Minutes is scheduled to air an exclusive interview with Daniels conducted by CNN's Anderson Cooper. Her attorney has even strongly hinted there's a sex tape.

The salacious details of Trump's ties to an adult-film star are great for ratings, but the Stormy scandal won't hurt the president. It certainly won't get him impeached. And it won't persuade his hard-core alt-right base to turn against him. In fact, Trump might even gain a lot of straight-male votes in 2020 thanks to Daniels.