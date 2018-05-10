Rolling Loud's Forced Move to Hard Rock Shows Blacks Aren't Welcome Downtown

The fourth edition of Rolling Loud kicks off this Friday, but the scenery won't be as spectacular as past years for fans forking over $300 a pop to watch Future, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Migos, J. Cole, and a platoon of rap stars. The breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay that served as a backdrop to last year's Rolling Loud event is being replaced with the hot asphalt of Hard Rock Stadium's parking lot in Miami Gardens.

That's because Rolling Loud's organizers were forced to find a new venue after City of Miami officials gave them the cold shoulder. Apparently, city leaders and condo residents don't want downtown Miami to be overrun by black people. Yet, Ultra Music Festival, with its predominantly Caucasian, but much larger crowd, celebrated another year at Bayfront Park with much less resistance from downtowners and Miami government.

The unwelcoming party began more than a year ago when then-City Commissioner Frank Carollo threatened to pull the plug on Rolling Loud just a couple of weeks before it was scheduled to take place at Bayfront Park.