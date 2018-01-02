In 2018, Trump Makes a Last Stand, Florida Democrats Strike Back, and Derek Jeter Quits

It’s 2018, and Donald Trump is still president of the United States. Let that fester for a minute. But the odds are against the least popular commander-in-chief of all time making it through his second year. As we enter the new year, here are my predictions on Trump and other major stories that will dominate the next 12 months.

National politics. For weeks, the president and his lawyers bragged that the investigation into collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign would end by now. Yet Special Counsel Robert Mueller is just getting started. By spring, Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner will be doing the perp walk for his role in the scandal. The president will face impeachment but will resign when he finds out Mueller is also planning to go after Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Florida politics. In the Sunshine State, Democrats except Sen. Bill Nelson will finally deliver some big wins. Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine will beat ex-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the gubernatorial race. And state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez will claim Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s congressional seat. But Nelson will lose to Rick Scott, Trump’s pal and lame-duck governor, by one point. It won’t matter, though: The Democrats will take back the U.S. Senate in 2018.