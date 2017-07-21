Uncle Luke: Now That O.J. Is Free, Miami Should Welcome Him Back

via Facebook Live

O.J. Simpson has provided the blueprint on how to get out of prison early when facing a long sentence. It’s really simple: Keep your nose clean. Considering all the controversy the Juice got himself into prior to his 2008 conviction for strong-armed robbery, that was no easy task.

The Hall of Fame former NFL running back got sent to the slammer on bullshit charges over an incident inside a Las Vegas hotel room. He was accused of enlisting a crew, two of whom had guns, to confront two sports memorabilia dealers and take back items Simpson claimed had been stolen from him a decade earlier.

The state of Nevada threw the book at O.J. Whether or not you believe he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, the robbery case against him was ludicrous. He wasn’t even holding the gun, but still got a 33-year prison sentence.

Yet Simpson was a model prisoner. He didn’t do any dumb shit during the nine years he was locked up. He told the Nevada parole board he completed an "Alternative to Violence" course while incarcerated and believes it should be mandatory for all inmates. Simpson also earned sentencing credits and time off for good behavior, cutting his 33-year maximum sentence by more than half.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

That’s how it’s done for any inmate seeking early release. Show the parole board you have been rehabilitated and are genuinely sorry.

"I've spent nine years making no excuses about anything. I am sorry that things turned out the way they did," Simpson said in his closing remarks during the hearing. "I had no intent to commit a crime... I've done my time. I'd just like to get back to my family and friends — believe it or not, I do have some real friends — and I tried to be helpful to everybody."

After the parole board unanimously voted to grant him his freedom, Simpson asked that he be allowed to move back to Florida. When the robbery went down, O.J. and his kids lived in a nice house in Kendall he purchased in 2000.

Don’t be surprised if he ends up back in Miami, a city that fits him like a glove. Despite his infamy, people flocked to O.J. in the Magic City. He was a regular in the VIP rooms of Miami’s hottest nightclubs. Locals love bad boys looking for a fresh start.

