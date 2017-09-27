Donald Trump Gives NFL Owners Cover for Their Own Racism

NFL owners are a racist lot, but Donald Trump threw them a lifeline by calling players who protest the national anthem “sons of bitches” who ought to be fired.

Even though he has bigger problems to address — North Korea's rocket man and the pathetic failure of his health care plan, to name just two — the race-baiter-in-chief couldn't shut up, even when the entire Dallas Cowboys team and owner Jerry Jones took a knee before the national anthem during this week's Monday night game.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that “the booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger.” Then he praised the Cowboys for standing during the national anthem; tweeting that “big progress is being made.”