Michael Grieco is the Donald Trump of Miami Beach Politics

As another Memorial Day Weekend in Miami Beach ended in bloodshed, city leaders keep struggling with how to deal with black people. This time around, Commissioner Michael Grieco is trying to score brownie points with Miami Beach voters for his mayoral run by proposing the type of prohibition African Americans experienced during the segregation era, when blacks were only allowed in the city during the day. By sundown, our black asses had to leave city limits.

In the aftermath of two shootings that killed two people, one by a gun-toting thug and another by cops, Grieco appeared at a Miami Beach Police press conference to blame the incidents on Urban Beach Week, the annual, yet informal, gathering of predominantly black tourists that coincides with Memorial Day Weekend.

"Urban Beach Weekend is a thing of the past," Grieco said. "After 17 years of trying to handle this and trying to measure success by the number of arrests or by the lack of shootings, this is something that we're no longer going to tolerate."

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

He immidietely drafted a resolution seeking to ban alcohol sales at 10 p.m. between May 15 and 31, effectively shutting down the city's nightlife industry to keep the niggers off the beach. However, Grieco quickly replaced his proposal with a revised plan to expand the ban to the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Columbus Day. Apparently, Grieco's attempt to drive black folks away during Memorial Day by pushing for the city's first air and sea show wasn't enough.

The irony is that one of the shootings took place near the show's site. Of course, Grieco isn't assigning any blame there. And when two people were shot outside the famous Fountainbleau Hotel earlier this year, Grieco didn't search out reporters to say he would shut it down.

Grieco has become the Donald J. Trump of Miami Beach politics, concocting travel bans against one specific group of people by instilling fear in people's minds. And just like Trump's muslim travel ban, Grieco's resolution would be thrown out by the federal courts.

Heck, I would gladly join as a plaintiff to any lawsuit challenging if such a law was passed on Miami Beach.