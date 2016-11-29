Uncle Luke: Miami's Ten Hottest Female TV Reporters

Alex Izaguirre

Once again, it's time to recognize the beautiful, smart women who deliver the news in South Florida. Outside of our tropical oasis, female television reporters are forced to adopt conservative attire and tone down their sensuality. Not in Miami, where news women have no qualms about getting dolled up like they are on their way to LIV nightclub.

The selection process involved a lot of polling on Twitter, as well as calls from listeners of The Andy Slater Show on WINZ 940 AM, which I co-host every Tuesday.

1. Jasmina Marazita, Telemundo 51: This traffic reporter will bring your morning commute to a standstill with her voluptuous beauty and sharp wit.

2. Shyann Malone, Local 10: A sweet, super attractive Michigan native, Malone holds down the weekday morning news anchor spot with her breathtaking professionalism. She is always laughing and going off script, making her news delivery more personable.

3. Vanessa Borge, CBS 4: A tenacious reporter with prettiest smile on television, Borge's hard work recently paid off with a promotion anchoring the weekend 11 p.m. news slot.

4. Erika Delgado, NBC 6: She's a smart meteorologist whose radiant beauty brightens up stormy weather forecasts.

5. Roxanne Vargas, NBC 6: A bilingual reporter who's notched five Emmys, Vargas has a foxy allure that has made her the top morning show host in Miami.

6. Rudabeh Shahbazi, CBS 4: With her strong work ethic, glowing personality and dazzling good looks, Shabazi earned her place anchoring CBS 4's evening newscasts.

7. Kelly Blanco, NBC 6: With 10 years of news reporting under her belt, the beautiful Blanco is always hustling on the weekday morning traffic beat. And she still finds time to help community organizations. She still looks like she’s 21.

8. Bianca Peters, CBS 4: A gorgeous lady who loves sports, Peters is now lighting up CBS 4's morning traffic reports after a stint anchoring a morning news show in Oregon.

9. Julie Durda, Local 10: This mesmerizing Sacramento native is the most popular meteorologist in south Florida.

10. Karlene Chavis, WSVN 7: A stunning woman with a bachelor's degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University, Chavis brings a heavenly freshness to her weather reports.

And an honorable mention goes to WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez for being the best dressed woman on television. She is always well put together for her weather updates.

