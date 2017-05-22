Miami's City Attorneys Need a Reefer Education

United for Care put medical marijuana on the 2016 ballot. Dank Depot via Flickr Commons

The City of Miami might want to consider testing Barnaby Min for drugs. The deputy city attorney must have been high when he compared legalizing medical marijuana to legalizing pedophilia during a Miami Planning Board session last week. He was arguing against dispensaries in the city. In the tape of that meeting, Min comes off like that college stoner kid who takes massive bong rips before giving a speech in class.

“If the City of Miami, for some infinite, God-forbidden reason, thought having sex with a child was a great way to recover from some issue and so we wrote that into our city code, just because the city says that’s legal doesn’t mean it’s legal,” he said.

In the world according to Min, the will of the 72 percent of Florida voters who authorized a state constitutional amendment making medical marijuana legal doesn't mean squat. The deputy city attorney — and his boss, City Attorney Victoria Mendez — are basically pissing all over democracy because they both want to follow federal law that still classifies pot as illegal. This is further proof Min might be doped up and not doing his research.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

Jurisdictions in 28 other states and Washington, D.C., that have legalized medical marijuana have done just fine allowing pot dispensaries. Even though U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has promised to crack down on states with legal weed, Congress passed a budget with zero funds for law enforcement actions against the medical marijuana industry. What's more, federal agencies have largely left alone legal medical pot growers and sellers as long as they are not selling weed on the black market, to children, or across state lines where marijuana is still illegal.

Min's ignorance regarding the medical marijuana movement is just another example of how the city attorney's office has contempt for the average voter. Or maybe he smoked some fire Cali bud that has made him all paranoid.

Either way, someone should make Min pee in a cup.

