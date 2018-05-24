Miami Beach Is Still Being Racist Toward Black Tourists on Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day approaches, Miami Beach is gearing up to make tens of thousands of Urban Beach Week visitors feel like unwelcome houseguests who deserve to be ripped off and thrown in jail.

The city can change mayors, commissioners, and managers, but it doesn't seem to matter. They all get the same memo that lays out racist guidelines for dealing with large, predominantly African-American crowds. It reads something like this:

Dear [insert name of Miami Beach politician or bureaucrat]: