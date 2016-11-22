Uncle Luke: I'm Ready To Run For Congress With Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike
Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike should run for Congress, Uncle Luke says.
President-elect Donald Trump is making it known that white power will have a place in his administration.
Last week, he made his campaign chairman — former Breitbart News Network executive chairman and white nationalist Stephen Bannon — his White House chief strategist. This is a man who didn't want his daughters attending a private school that had too many Jews.
Then Trump appointed Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions — who once referred to a black prosecutor as "boy" and has made jokes about the KKK — as his attorney general.
These guys are already plotting how they will dismantle programs that help minorities.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, who were spat on and called "niggers" by Tea Party protesters in Washington, D.C., in 2010, are not prepared to battle Trump and the Republican-controlled House and Senate the next four years. Career politicians such as California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Florida's own U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson are nice people, but they're not up for this fight.
Alex Izaguirre
So I'm putting out a call to arms to hip-hop stars who have made their voices heard during the presidential race. Guys like David Banner, Killer Mike, and Snoop Dogg need to team up with me and run for Congress in 2018. Right now, the old Democratic guard of African-American U.S. representatives doesn't have the stamina or attitude to stand up to the racist pigs who are now in charge of Washington.
I'm ready to go toe-to-toe with the Republican Party and politicians like Sessions. He was among the assholes who attacked me in the 1980s for exercising my right to sing explicit lyrics because my music went against "America's core values." But Sessions and his good old boys had no problem standing behind a billionaire bigot who bragged about grabbing women by the pussy.
We're also going to recruit some badass Latinos like actress Rosario Dawson, who did a great job of recruiting millennial voters for Bernie Sanders. We have two years to make it happen.
I guarantee you, we will scare the shit out of Trump and the Republicans.
Follow Luke on Twitter: @unclelukereal.
