The Democratic Party Will Get Crushed in 2018

EXPAND Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel had a rough week. via Florida Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is in desperate need of a major overhaul. Nationally, the party lost the crucial special election for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District earlier this week. And here in Florida, the state's Democratic Party chairman, Stephen Bittel, badly alienated black Democratic lawmakers by calling them "childish," sparking accusations of racism.

It's obvious the Democrats can’t stop shitting the bed. It'll be very difficult for the party to get its act together with the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon.

Of course, Democrats want America to believe they are winners. They’ll point out that their candidate in Georgia, Jon Ossoff, lost by only four points to Republican Karen Handel for a district they lost by more than 20 points in 2016. Yet for all the millions of dollars the party spent on Ossoff, he still garnered 24 fewer votes than the Democrat who ran against Tom Price for the same seat last November. That opponent, Rodney Stooksbury, spent zero dollars, gave no interviews, and might not even exist.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

Democrats keep hoping Donald Trump fatigue will propel them into first place in competitive races. They are like the Vanderbilt University football team looking at a seven-point loss to the University of Alabama as a moral victory. They’ll proclaim, "We were supposed to lose by more than 20 points!"

It's no wonder Trump mocked the Democrats on Twitter following Ossoff's embarrassing defeat. After the Georgia results came in, the president tweeted, "Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O!”

In Florida, meanwhile, the Democrats are led by Bittel, a billionaire real-estate developer who showed his true colors earlier this week when he lashed out at black lawmakers by describing them as children and then accusing them of playing the "race card" when they rightfully complained. But instead of calling for his resignation, top Florida Democrats such as Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham stood by Bittel.

The Democrats haven’t figured out that the winning formula involves connecting with the average American. Eight years of Barack Obama couldn’t convince them that they have to tap into the streets.

Obama won because he could identify with the common man because of his background as a community organizer. Bernie Sanders is popular among millennial voters and middle-class Americans because he fights for policies that matter to them. Trump won because he connected with rural white Americans who felt betrayed by the Republican Party.

The president took over the GOP because he wasn't Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio, who come off as used-car salesmen trying to sell you a lemon. Yet the Democrats are offering voters nothing but lemons.

