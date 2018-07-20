David Beckham Needs to Convince Black Voters an MLS Stadium Is Good for Them Too

David Beckham and Jorge Mas got their referendum asking Miami voters to replace Melreese Country Club with a $1 billion commercial real-estate complex including a Major League Soccer stadium. But now comes the hard part: convincing Miamians this is the greatest stadium deal ever.

That's an especially tough sell because Beckham and Mas want to displace a community institution. I am a friend of Charlie DeLucca and his family, the folks who run Melreese. And I know very well the success of the First Tee youth golf program, which teaches local kids the game. In fact, I learned to play golf at Melreese under coach Joe Roach during a summer program when I was growing up in Liberty City. Back then, I didn’t like the sport. But when I was making records and playing the role of hip-hop’s resident bad boy, I learned to appreciate golf. And even though I lived in Country Club of Miami in Northwest Dade, I preferred to hit the links at Melreese.

However, it’s hard to argue that keeping a golf course, even one that's more affordable to the public, is better than building an MLS stadium with a park that includes dozens of soccer fields. Given Miami’s growing soccer culture, the city needs a professional franchise. And soccer is the fastest-growing sport in America.