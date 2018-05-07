It's Time for Miami-Dade to Elect a Black Mayor

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez still has two years left of his final term, but now is the time to start identifying the best candidate to replace him in 2020. For my money, it's Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

The question is whether Cubans and other Hispanics will vote for him. It would be unprecedented if they did. See, Gilbert is African-American. Miami-Dade residents love to claim we are inclusive, especially when a hurricane is threatening us. Yet we all know that Cubans and whites tend to vote for candidates who look like them.

Gilbert has been pegged as a natural to replace termed-out Florida Sen. Oscar Braynon II or termed-out Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan. But the former Broward state prosecutor can look higher. He is a proven leader who can take the reins from Gimenez and lift Miami-Dade to new heights.