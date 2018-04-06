Blame Clinton and Obama for Letting Sinclair Take Over America's Airwaves

The media pitchforks have come out for Sinclair Broadcast Group, the conservative, pro-Trump company that owns the most local TV stations across the United States. But Sinclair wouldn't be the force it is today without Bill Clinton and Barack Obama helping the company grow along the way.

For the past week, Sinclair has been slammed because its owners forced news anchors at many of its stations to read a script warning viewers about "the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country.” Former CBS news anchor Dan Rather called the script "Orwellian." HBO talking head John Oliver said it was the work of a "brainwashed cult."

All of this pearl-clutching is ridiculous. Sinclair is just playing the game set up by Clinton when he championed the Telecommunications Act of 1996. The legislation basically eliminated federal regulations on cross-ownership, allowing giant corporations to buy and own media outlets across the nation. Clinton pretty much killed independent operators that couldn't compete with companies like Time Warner and News Corp., which are among the half-dozen corporations that control 90 percent of what we read, watch, and hear.