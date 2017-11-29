Uncle Luke: African-Americans Ready to Dump Tiger Woods and Adopt Prince Harry

If switching races was as easy as trading players in professional sports, African-Americans would swap Tiger Woods for Prince Harry in a heartbeat. In recent days, Woods proved he's an Uncle Tom, while the young princeling is breaking down royal racial barriers by getting engaged to an American woman who is half black.

Woods has always had a problem with his blackness. His father, Earl, was African-American and his mother, Kultida, is a native of Thailand. But in 1997, when he was a teen phenom dominating golf, he described himself as a "Cablinasian" to Oprah Winfrey. Woods recently got a rude awakening about how the world views him, though. When he was arrested for driving under the influence May 29, the Jupiter Police officer who wrote the report listed Woods' race as "B" for black and described his complexion as "dark."

Now that he is trying to repair his image as he prepares for another comeback in the lily-white world of golf, Woods decided it would be a good idea to play a few rounds with the racist-in-chief, Donald Trump, this past weekend. It was a public-relations attempt to show the world that Tiger is still one of the greatest golfers of all time, even if it meant he was putting up a middle finger to black athletes in other sports.