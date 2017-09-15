Hurricane Irma Recovery Fails Miami's African-American Communities

The Hurricane Irma recovery effort is in full swing, but once again Miami's hardest-hit African-American communities have to fend for themselves.

In tourist destinations like Miami Beach, TV news reports blast video of crews clearing debris and downed trees and FPL contractors restoring power. Meanwhile, residents in the poorest sections of Overtown and Liberty City are sweltering in cramped apartments with no electricity for days and running out of essentials. And many of them can't afford to take advantage of the discounted rates Miami Beach hotels are offering Florida residents displaced by the hurricane.

The most underprivileged and poorest neighborhoods deserve first priority before, during, and after a hurricane. But history proves that's rarely how they've been treated.