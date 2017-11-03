Canes Aren't Getting Respect, but Beating Virginia Tech Would Change That

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee doesn't respect the Miami Hurricanes. UM fans know this for a fact after the undefeated Canes were slotted only tenth in the committee's initial playoff rankings. Even though the Canes are one of only five undefeated teams in college football, the decisive championship rankings place Miami behind six one-loss teams. UM will need help to make the four-team playoffs in January.

So why did the committee overlook the Canes, who are now ranked sixth in the Coaches Poll and ninth in the AP Poll? It says UM has been "less challenged" than some of the teams ahead of it, which is basically just a really nice way of saying, "You've beaten no one good, and we don't believe you're for real."