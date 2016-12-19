Uber Driver Shoots and Kills Armed Robber in Aventura

An Uber driver killed a robber in Aventura yesterday. courtesy Uber

In Florida, the Gunshine State, it's not a terrible idea to assume that just about everyone is armed and ready to fire. In just the last month, at least three different residents around Miami have shot and killed would-be home intruders.

Now an Uber driver has joined the Stand Your Ground brigade. Aventura police say that when a driver for the ride-sharing service was assailed by a robber with at least two weapons yesterday just off a busy causeway, he pulled his own piece and shot the man dead.

Aventura police have yet to release an incident report or the names of the driver or the man killed in the shooting; a spokesperson for the department tells New Times more details on the shootout will be released at 2 p.m. today.

But the basic details of the incident paint a frightening portrait of Wild West crime and punishment just off one of Miami's busier streets.

The trouble started with an early morning Uber run from Aventura to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver picked up a fare before 6 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex just south of the bustling William Lehman Causeway, according to an Aventura PD spokesperson.

As they headed for an entrance back onto the causeway, a Dodge Caravan cut them off and a man jumped out with two handguns.

But the Uber driver had his own gun — in violation of the ride-sharing company's policies. He pulled the weapon and shot the man dead in the street as his accomplice squealed away in the Caravan.

The driver had legal permits for the weapon, police say, and isn't likely to be charged in the fatal shooting. But he could well lose his Uber gig, since the company prohibits weapons for drivers or passengers in its cars. Here's Uber's policy on the issue: