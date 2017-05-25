Two Miami Cops Resign Amidst Lawsuit Alleging They Falsely Arrested, Injured Combat Veteran

A squad of Miami Police officers intercepts a suspected thief on NW 15th Avenue. C. Stiles

Last November, Miami resident Mario Javier Cordoba sued the City of Miami and two of its cops, Reynaldo Irias and Yesid Ortiz, for false arrest, battery, and civil-rights violations. Cordoba says the two MPD officers chucked him in the back of a cop car just for trying to record his encounter with police.

That lawsuit remains open, and a jury trial has been set for October 30, 2017. But now both Irias and Ortiz have resigned. The two cops quit the force on the same day two weeks ago, MPD confirmed to New Times.

Marie Demetrius, a staff service aide with the department, told New Times that both cops filed resignation letters Wednesday, May 10. But Demetrius declined to provide those letters to New Times, stating that their documents are still "in process" and not yet available for public view.

She did not respond to a follow-up message sent Monday asking to inspect both officers' Internal Affairs files. Messages sent directly to the City of Miami's Internal Affairs unit Wednesday were also not returned.

Cordoba says he was standing in front of his apartment on the 500 block of SW Seventh Street at around 7 p.m. on July 22, 2015. He wasn't doing much, according to his lawsuit — just hanging outside with his phone in his hand, while a fruit vendor stood across the street. Cordoba says a cop car then puled up to the scene, and one of the two cops got out to question the man. A second officer then drove up to back up the first.

Cordoba, a 42-year-old former Marine, says he hadn't been doing anything to disrupt the cops as they spoke to the fruit salesman. But he claims the officers suddenly accused him of recording them as they worked. (Which is perfectly legal in Florida.)

That's when Cordoba says he actually did start recording their interaction on his phone.

"What is the issue with the recording?" he claims one of the officers asked. Cordoba says he denied to respond, citing the Fifth Amendment, and then one of the two cops simply yanked the phone out of his hand.

"Without any warning to Mr. Cordoba, one of the officers took hold of Mr. Cordoba’s right arm while the other officer grabbed his left arm," the suit says. "They forced Mr. Cordoba around and pulled his arms behind his back to handcuff him. The force used by Defendants Irias and Ortiz to turn Mr. Cordoba around caused Mr. Cordoba to twist his back resulting in severe pain."

Cordoba says he received a lumbar spinal fusion in 2013 due to injuries he sustained while serving in the Gulf War.

The cops then threw him in the back of a car and charged him with resisting an officer without violence. The Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office dropped its case against Cordoba on October 7, 2015. (Cordoba was convicted of disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer back in 1994, when he was 20 years old.)

On December 2, 2016, the City of Miami, Irias, and Ortiz filed a motion answering Cordoba's complaint. All three parties denied every one of Cordoba's allegations.

