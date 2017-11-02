Trump Names Mar-a-Lago Member With "Basic Spanish" Dominican Republic Ambassador

Robin Bernstein has been a staple on Palm Beach's swanky political scene for decades and, despite starting out as a Democratic consultant, rose to become a major GOP operative, a Mar-a-Lago member, and a longtime Donald Trump pal. Now she's been nominated to represent the U.S. as ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

There's only one nagging little detail: Though she's fluent in French, Berstein has only "basic Spanish" skills. ¡Qué mierda!



Critics wasted little time laughing at that detail, which suggests Bernstein's deep loyalty to the president — including her fighting back actual tears of joy while casting one of Florida's 29 electoral votes for him — led to the ambassador nod rather than any real credentials that would help in Santo Domingo.

"In my experience, everyone who claims 'basic Spanish' actually knows zero practical Spanish," one Twitter user joked.