 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Miami Trump Operative Confirms She Had Affair, Child With Trump Spokesperson

Jerry Iannelli | August 10, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Eight months ago, A.J. Delgado, a Cuban-American Donald Trump campaign adviser from Miami, hinted that Trump's original White House spokesperson, Jason Miller, was having an affair with someone on the campaign staff. After Delgado called Miller the "2016 version of John Edwards," Miller resigned, and Politico later confirmed the rumors of the affair were true. But once Delgado outed Miller, she abruptly deleted her Twitter account and went media-dark, leading gossip blogs to speculate Delgado herself had the affair with Miller.

This week, Delgado emerged after eight months out of the public eye to announce she'd had a son named William. And, after the New York Post's Page Six published an exposé about the whole thing late last night, Delgado confirmed on Twitter the baby resulted from the Trump campaign affair.

"The father and I were dating for two months. (He had been separated from his wife since June, he said)," Delgado tweeted just before midnight last night. She added: "Wasn't my choice to discuss this, but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share."

Related Stories

But it turns out Miller and his wife stayed together — and it seems they haven't exactly been welcoming to Delgado or — worse — the new baby.

"And I'm not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me. Let me shut up before I say more..."

Online, Delgado also accused Miller of preemptively leaking the news of the baby to the New York Post without her consent. She also claimed the Post's version of events was deeply flawed. According to Delgado, the pair dated for two months while Miller and his wife were allegedly separated:

Delgado, a former Mediaite columnist and Harvard Law graduate, was brought onto the Trump campaign midway through the election cycle and appeared as a cable-news talking head right up until the news of the affair hit through a series of cryptic tweets from Delgado:

Miami Trump Operative Confirms She Had Affair, Child With Trump Spokesperson
via Twitter

There is, of course, nothing wrong with having a baby without being married. But as part of a Republican Party that prides itself on family values, individual responsibility, and a Saudi-level commitment to ending contraception and abortion rights for women, Miller does look hypocritical running around having children out of wedlock and (allegedly) treating his new baby in a less-than-welcoming manner. (For what it's worth, Trump won the Christian vote by a wide chasm.) But hey. At least Miller's resignation made sure the public got a few sweet, sweet months of Sean Spicer.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >