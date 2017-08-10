Miami Trump Operative Confirms She Had Affair, Child With Trump Spokesperson

Eight months ago, A.J. Delgado, a Cuban-American Donald Trump campaign adviser from Miami, hinted that Trump's original White House spokesperson, Jason Miller, was having an affair with someone on the campaign staff. After Delgado called Miller the "2016 version of John Edwards," Miller resigned, and Politico later confirmed the rumors of the affair were true. But once Delgado outed Miller, she abruptly deleted her Twitter account and went media-dark, leading gossip blogs to speculate Delgado herself had the affair with Miller.
This week, Delgado emerged after eight months out of the public eye to announce she'd had a son named William. And, after the New York Post's Page Six published an exposé about the whole thing late last night, Delgado confirmed on Twitter the baby resulted from the Trump campaign affair.
"The father and I were dating for two months. (He had been separated from his wife since June, he said)," Delgado tweeted just before midnight last night. She added: "Wasn't my choice to discuss this, but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share."
But it turns out Miller and his wife stayed together — and it seems they haven't exactly been welcoming to Delgado or — worse — the new baby.
"And I'm not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me. Let me shut up before I say more..."
Online, Delgado also accused Miller of preemptively leaking the news of the baby to the New York Post without her consent. She also claimed the Post's version of events was deeply flawed. According to Delgado, the pair dated for two months while Miller and his wife were allegedly separated:
Oh wow, just reading the Page Six article. So much wrong in it I don't know to begin... https://t.co/8GTeswEaRB— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
Love how the Page Six article implies it was a "Vegas" love child. Hm, no. (cont)— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
(cont.) The father and I were dating for two months (he was separated from his wife, he said, and had been since June.)— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
I also never "changed my number" (still the same number, so that's a complete lie) nor "disappeared to Florida." @PageSixEmily— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
And I'm not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me. Let me shut up before I say more...— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
I dated someone who was separated (or at least said he was). What part of that is immoral? Try again! https://t.co/g9wkxLUiKv— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
Weird, no reporter wrote about this, except Page Six. Did Jason Miller reach out to THEM? Weird how he even commented for the story, huh— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
Wasn't my choice to discuss this but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share. Story to @mckaycoppins . Stay tuned.— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017
Delgado, a former Mediaite columnist and Harvard Law graduate, was brought onto the Trump campaign midway through the election cycle and appeared as a cable-news talking head right up until the news of the affair hit through a series of cryptic tweets from Delgado:
via Twitter
There is, of course, nothing wrong with having a baby without being married. But as part of a Republican Party that prides itself on family values, individual responsibility, and a Saudi-level commitment to ending contraception and abortion rights for women, Miller does look hypocritical running around having children out of wedlock and (allegedly) treating his new baby in a less-than-welcoming manner. (For what it's worth, Trump won the Christian vote by a wide chasm.) But hey. At least Miller's resignation made sure the public got a few sweet, sweet months of Sean Spicer.
