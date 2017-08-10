Miami Trump Operative Confirms She Had Affair, Child With Trump Spokesperson

Eight months ago, A.J. Delgado, a Cuban-American Donald Trump campaign adviser from Miami, hinted that Trump's original White House spokesperson, Jason Miller, was having an affair with someone on the campaign staff. After Delgado called Miller the "2016 version of John Edwards," Miller resigned, and Politico later confirmed the rumors of the affair were true. But once Delgado outed Miller, she abruptly deleted her Twitter account and went media-dark, leading gossip blogs to speculate Delgado herself had the affair with Miller.

This week, Delgado emerged after eight months out of the public eye to announce she'd had a son named William. And, after the New York Post's Page Six published an exposé about the whole thing late last night, Delgado confirmed on Twitter the baby resulted from the Trump campaign affair.

"The father and I were dating for two months. (He had been separated from his wife since June, he said)," Delgado tweeted just before midnight last night. She added: "Wasn't my choice to discuss this, but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share."