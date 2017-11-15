After Mocking Rubio, Trump Sips Water Like Weird Baby Person on TV

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will probably never be president because he once drank water like a weird doofus on national television four years ago. The moment, which came during a State of the Union rebuttal, was dissected with Zapruder-like intensity, Poland Spring got in on the action, and Rubio cemented his status as a scared, sweaty weirdo who lost his cool over eight ounces of spring water. DJ, run that back:

September 24, 2016 at 11:31AM @gifsonfleek gifsarethenewtalking, water, marco rubio, bottled water pic.twitter.com/vLuOL1t2PO — gifs on fleek (@GifsOnFleek) November 15, 2017

Well, politics is a different beast in 2017. While Rubio wasn't able to take a quick drink on TV four years ago without the entire planet losing its marbles, Donald Trump just took a big swig of Fiji water during a press conference, appeared to possibly have a stroke, sipped from the bottle two-handed like a sad baby person, and will still manage to pal around with dictators like Rodrigo Duterte and Recep Tayyip Erdogan by tomorrow morning.

Trump pauses his speech to take a sip from a bottle of water pic.twitter.com/u1JA0BmaVG — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 15, 2017

The Breitbart/4Chan monarchists who call Trump "daddy" and Photoshop his head on images of European kings (this is real) must be livid right now. Mere months ago, Trump was spraying #MAGA idiots with water and making image-obsessed cretins like Rubio look like fools. He was their god-emperor: