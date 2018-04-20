Enjoy This Video of Key West Residents Cursing at Trump's Motorcade

If you were to strip away all the trappings of President Donald Trump's inherited wealth — the planes, the superglued comb-over haircut, the spray-tanning — it's not hard to imagine that our nation's president could easily have wound up filtering down to the Florida Keys and living a life of low-rent hucksterism. He loves the Florida coastline! He could have moved down here and married a woman named Barb who shares his love of Jean Claude Van Damme films and well-done steak. They could have made a killing overcharging tourists for alligator-wrestling shows before inevitably getting indicted for tax evasion.
Instead, Trump has burned any goodwill he may have ever had in socially liberal Key West, at least. Dozens of residents of the Conch Republic officially rejected Trumpism yesterday the only way they know how: By very loudly shouting F-bombs at his motorcade as he drove underneath a huge LGBTQ pride flag.
"Love Trumps Hate!" the protesters begin chanting in the clip. The chants then quickly turn to boos and hisses, and then to outright cursing.
"Fuck you!" a few people scream. "Fuck YOUUU! Fuck you!" At least one woman can be seen flipping Trump's motorcade the bird.
Yesterday, Trump became the first sitting president in 55 years to visit Key West, in what was billed as an educational trip to brief our big, beautiful, smart baby boy on the ways in which federal and state officials try to prevent drugs from entering the Keys. Trump apparently responded by stating that this proves that the country needs "the wall," despite the fact that the keys are islands, which are, by definition, surrounded by water and do not share land borders with anyone.
GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo accompanied Trump on the trip, but, as Politico's Marco Caputo pointed out yesterday, Curbelo stayed conveniently far enough away from Trump at all times in what seems like a transparent attempt to prevent Democratic election opponents from snapping a photo of him next to the president. (Curbelo denied this on Twitter.)
When we posted this in FL Playbook —about @RepCurbelo’s failure to appear onstage at a tax event with Trump in Miami— the congressman’s office pushed back— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 19, 2018
But Cubelo kept just enough distance to make sure @DebbieforFL didnt have a pic to use against himhttps://t.co/1iwDTBXCaS pic.twitter.com/VeEopQYCY0
While the rest of Monroe County did vote Trump in the 2016 election, Key West's loveable bunch of wackos remained the only island residents in the chain to buck that trend. Anti-Trump fervor has apparently remained high on the island — while CBS Miami noted that "cheering supporters" greeted Air Force One when Trump touched down in the city, the TV station also noted that protesters lined his motorcade route screaming things at our Large Adult President.
God bless the Conch Republic. Long may it reign.
