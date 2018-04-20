Enjoy This Video of Key West Residents Cursing at Trump's Motorcade

If you were to strip away all the trappings of President Donald Trump's inherited wealth — the planes, the superglued comb-over haircut, the spray-tanning — it's not hard to imagine that our nation's president could easily have wound up filtering down to the Florida Keys and living a life of low-rent hucksterism. He loves the Florida coastline! He could have moved down here and married a woman named Barb who shares his love of Jean Claude Van Damme films and well-done steak. They could have made a killing overcharging tourists for alligator-wrestling shows before inevitably getting indicted for tax evasion.

Instead, Trump has burned any goodwill he may have ever had in socially liberal Key West, at least. Dozens of residents of the Conch Republic officially rejected Trumpism yesterday the only way they know how: By very loudly shouting F-bombs at his motorcade as he drove underneath a huge LGBTQ pride flag.

"Love Trumps Hate!" the protesters begin chanting in the clip. The chants then quickly turn to boos and hisses, and then to outright cursing.