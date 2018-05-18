Police Shoot Man Firing Gun, Yelling About Trump at Doral Golf Resort

Police have identified 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi of Doral as the shooter.



Update 8:45 a.m.: Police have identified the shooter as Jonathan Oddi, a 42-year-old from Doral.

It was well after midnight inside the posh lounge of the Trump National Doral Miami when a man unfurled a large American flag, pulled out a gun, and started yelling about President Donald Trump. When he began firing, the resort staff called 911.

When the cops arrived, the man started shooting at them, sparking a furious gunfight in the wood-and-gold-trimmed lobby. Officers eventually wounded the man several times in his legs before arresting him and rushing him to a local hospital.