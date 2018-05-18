Police Shoot Man Firing Gun, Yelling About Trump at Doral Golf Resort

Update 8:45 a.m.: Police have identified the shooter as Jonathan Oddi, a 42-year-old from Doral.
It was well after midnight inside the posh lounge of the Trump National Doral Miami when a man unfurled a large American flag, pulled out a gun, and started yelling about President Donald Trump. When he began firing, the resort staff called 911.
When the cops arrived, the man started shooting at them, sparking a furious gunfight in the wood-and-gold-trimmed lobby. Officers eventually wounded the man several times in his legs before arresting him and rushing him to a local hospital.
"MDPD and Doral Police responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the Trump Doral," MDPD said on Twitter. "Officers exchanged gunfire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist."
TV cameras captured footage of the man believed to be the shooter as he was wheeled into a hospital. He appeared to be conscious and alert:
Breaking: Officer-involved shooting at @TrumpDoral. A man suspected of bringing a gun to the resort and triggering reports of an active shooter is now at the hospital. More on @CBSMiami all morning. pic.twitter.com/09D0kG6lQL— Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) May 18, 2018
Police have not yet released the shooter's name or any specifics on what he was yelling about Trump or why he began shooting.
MDPD says drivers should do their best to steer clear of the resort this morning because a huge police presence remains in the area:
#TRAFFIC ALERT : Due to a large police presence, please avoid the area of NW 87 Avenue and NW 36 Street @Cityofdoral. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/yjAehLirtJ— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018
We'll update this post when more information is available.
Update: Jonathan Oddi, a 42-year-old from Doral, was the shooter, police say. Oddi has little online presence and no obvious political ties.
Breakfast pic.twitter.com/yxtrQku4aP— Jonathan Oddi (@OddiJonathan) February 8, 2017
But his Twitter account linked to a post on what appears to be his Instagram page criticizing Colin Kaepernick for the quarterback's kneeling protests at NFL games, casting doubt on the early-morning Twitter narrative claiming the shooter was a liberal Trump critic:
A LinkedIn page lists Oddi as the owner of Pegasus Minerals and Gemstones LLC, which state records list as operating out of an office park in Doral. Oddi divorced in 2014 but otherwise had no lawsuits or criminal charges in Miami-Dade.
