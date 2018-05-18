 


Police have identified 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi of Doral as the shooter.
Photo:NSA Florida / Flickr/via Jonathan Oddi's Twitter

Police Shoot Man Firing Gun, Yelling About Trump at Doral Golf Resort

Tim Elfrink | May 18, 2018 | 6:55am
Update 8:45 a.m.: Police have identified the shooter as Jonathan Oddi, a 42-year-old from Doral.

It was well after midnight inside the posh lounge of the Trump National Doral Miami when a man unfurled a large American flag, pulled out a gun, and started yelling about President Donald Trump. When he began firing, the resort staff called 911.

When the cops arrived, the man started shooting at them, sparking a furious gunfight in the wood-and-gold-trimmed lobby. Officers eventually wounded the man several times in his legs before arresting him and rushing him to a local hospital.

"MDPD and Doral Police responded to a shooting where a subject opened fire in the lobby of the Trump Doral," MDPD said on Twitter. "Officers exchanged gunfire, striking the subject. Thankfully, there were no shooting victims. An officer suffered a broken wrist."

TV cameras captured footage of the man believed to be the shooter as he was wheeled into a hospital. He appeared to be conscious and alert:

Police have not yet released the shooter's name or any specifics on what he was yelling about Trump or why he began shooting.

MDPD says drivers should do their best to steer clear of the resort this morning because a huge police presence remains in the area:

We'll update this post when more information is available.

Update: Jonathan Oddi, a 42-year-old from Doral, was the shooter, police say. Oddi has little online presence and no obvious political ties.

But his Twitter account linked to a post on what appears to be his Instagram page criticizing Colin Kaepernick for the quarterback's kneeling protests at NFL games, casting doubt on the early-morning Twitter narrative claiming the shooter was a liberal Trump critic:

via Jonathan Oddi's Twitter

A LinkedIn page lists Oddi as the owner of Pegasus Minerals and Gemstones LLC, which state records list as operating out of an office park in Doral. Oddi divorced in 2014 but otherwise had no lawsuits or criminal charges in Miami-Dade.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

