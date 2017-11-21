Trump Administration Will Deport 24,000 Haitians Living in South Florida by 2019

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that 24,000 Haitian nationals live between Miami and Palm Beach under temporary protected status (TPS), which is given to immigrants from nations devastated by political turmoil or natural disasters. Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, has been struck by both, including the infamous 2010 earthquake that leveled the island, a subsequent cholera outbreak, and Hurricane Matthew last year. Those 24,000 residents have lived here an average of 13 years each and have conceived more than 10,000 American children.

But despite the still-dire conditions on Hispaniola's western half, the Trump administration yesterday announced its final decision on whether to extend TPS for the 60,000 Haitian nationals living under the program for a few more years — and the news isn't good for those in Miami. Yesterday the administration said it is extending TPS one last time, until July 2019, and then afterward, every Haitian living in the United States with TPS status must leave. They have 18 months to p ack their bags.

The decision is a major blow to Miami, which contains the largest Haitian diaspora in America. Nearly half the 59,000 Haitian TPS recipients have settled in the Magic City.



"Thousands of Haitian TPS recipients have been living in the U.S. for an average of seven to 25 years," Marleine Bastien, director of Fanm Ayisyen Nan Miyami, a Miami-based immigration rights group, told New Times last month, as the Department of Homeland Security debated whether to continue allowing TPS. "To deport them and force them to leave behind their U.S.-born children will be a catastrophe of great magnitude."